Luke Patience profile

Sailing (Men's 470)

Career highlight

Since teaming up with Stuart Bithell in 2009 in the 470 event, Luke Patience has enjoyed top-three finishes in the Open Europeans in Helsinki, Finland and US Sailing's OCR.

Career other

The duo claimed a silver medal at the 2009 World Championships in the 470 despite only being together for two weeks.

Did you know?

Patience started sailing at the age of seven and began racing two years later at his local sailing club, Royal Northern and Clyde Yacht Club, Helensburgh.