Coming up on World Olympic Dreams

Matthew Pinsent is in Korea to see if Iraq's rowing team can qualify for London 2012.

American gymnast Shawn Johnson and her 'mom' speak frankly about the daily struggle of training for an Olympics and two identical twins from Belgium meet the Olympic legend Michael Johnson.

World Olympic Dreams travels to the Kenyan village in the Rift Valley that has produced more than its fair share of Olympic champions.

Finally, British triathlete Alistair Brownlee discusses what he loves about his homeland of Yorkshire.

Watch the programme on iPlayer.

Top Stories