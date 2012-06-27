London 2012: Lily Van den Broecke joy at selection

Media playback is not supported on this device Van den Broecke delighted to make Team GB

Oxford's Lily Van den Broecke has called selection to the rowing team for the Paralympic Games a huge "honour".

London-born Van den Broecke, a student at Durham University, took up the coxing seat for the 2010/11 season.

"I'm beyond excited to be part of the Paralympic Games," said Van den Broecke.

"Not only is it an honour to be coxing some top athletes but the experience will be made even more special when shared with our home nation."

The 20-year-old won gold at last year's World Championship with the crew of James Roe, Dave Smith, Naomi Riches and Pamela Relph and they will be hoping to add Paralympic gold to their honours in London.