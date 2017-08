From the section

Shooting (Men's skeet)

Career highlight

Skeet shooter Richard Brickell narrowly beat Cypriot Georgios Achilleos to win gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Career other

Defeat to Canada in the silver medal tie saw the Newbury-born athlete settle for bronze in the same Games in the skeet pair event.

Did you know?

Away from shooting, works in his family's bathroom business.