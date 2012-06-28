GB athlete Jenny Meadows says she is looking to Kelly Holmes for inspiration after suffering an injury setback in her bid to be selected for the Olympics.

The former world and European 800m bronze medallist has aggravated her Achilles injury, causing her to pull out of Thursday's 800m semi-finals at the European Championships.

Holmes came back from injury in the space of eight weeks to take bronze in the women's 800m at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.