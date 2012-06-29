Ed Ling profile

Shooting (Men's Trap)

Career highlight

Ed Ling returns to the Olympics after he turned down a place in Beijing, saying it was because he refused to give up his full-time job on the family farm in order to join a training camp in Italy.

He had previously finished in tied 25th in the men's trap at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Career other

Taunton-born Hammond made his Great Britain debut at the age of only 13 and won trap gold in the 2000 European Junior Championships and the 2001 European UT Junior Championships.

Did you know?

He was encouraged to take up the sport by his father, Steve Ling, who is also coach to the national shooting team.