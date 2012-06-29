Jennifer McIntosh profile

Shooting (Women's Air Rifle)

Career highlight

Edinburgh-born McIntosh became the most successful Scottish female athlete at a single games when she won two golds and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India.

Career other

McIntosh won a bronze in the junior women's prone individual event at the World Championships in Munich two years ago.

Did you know?

McIntosh's father, Donald, competed at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.