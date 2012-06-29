Susan Egelstaff profile

Badminton (Women's Singles)

Career highlight

Susan Egelstaff won team bronze at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, took women's singles bronze four years later in Melbourne, and finished fourth in the singles in Delhi.

Career other

Egelstaff has made more than 90 international appearances since making her international debut for Scotland in 2000.

Did you know?

Glasgow-native Egelstaff was the only member of Team GB's badminton squad to decline a move to the training base in Milton Keynes.