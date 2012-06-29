Sam Weale profile

Modern Pentathlon (Men's)

Career highlight

In July 2010, Sam Weale became the first British man to win a medal in the Modern Pentathlon European Championships when he took home the silver.

Two years earlier, Weale finished 10th at the Beijing Olympics.

Career other

A stress fracture to his foot in the build-up to the Athens Games in 2004 saw the Yeovil-born athlete miss two years of competition.

Did you know?

Sam's twin brother, Chris, is a professional footballer who has played as a goalkeeper for clubs such as Leicester City and Bristol City.