Lucy Hall profile

Triathlon (Women's)

Career highlight

Triathlete Lucy Hall will run the supporting 'domestique' role to leading British contender Helen Jenkins at London 2012.

She tasted victory in the seniors for the first time in the Salinas ITU Triathlon Premium Pan American Cup in March.

Career other

Secured bronze in 2009 as part of the Youth Olympics team in Sydney

Did you know?

Hall is well known in France, where she races in the French Grand Prix, and has been given the nickname "la Sirène" or "The Mermaid".