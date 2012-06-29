Vicky Holland profile

Triathlon (Women's)

Career highlight

Triathlete Vicky Holland will run the supporting 'domestique' role to leading British contender Helen Jenkins at London 2012.

She secured Olympic selection after a number of top-10 finishes in the ITU World Triathlon Series in May.

Career other

She tasted victory in the seniors for the first time in the Contact Triathlon in Takapuna, New Zealand in February 2010.

Did you know?

Was a successful swimming and running junior before she discovered the triathlon while studying at Loughborough University.