Lynsey Sharp wins 800m silver medal at Euro Championships

Lynsey Sharp won a remarkable silver medal in the women's 800m at the European Championships in Helsinki.

But, despite running a personal best, she missed out on the qualifying time required to seal an Olympic place.

Russia's Yelena Arzhakova took gold, while Sharp overtook the stumbling Maryna Arzamasava of Belarus and Russia's Irina Maracheva on the line.

Sharp was an agonising 0.62 seconds short of the 1:59.90 needed to guarantee a place in London.

However, the 21-year-old law graduate from Edinburgh is in a strong position for one of three Olympic places available.

She was the surprise winner at the UK trial event on Saturday, with Marilyn Okoro and Emma Jackson, the two runners with 'A' standard times, finishing fifth and seventh, respectively.

Lee McConnell finished fifth in the 400m final in Finland in 52.20 secs, running out of steam after a strong start.

At the UK trials, the 33-year-old from Glasgow was third behind Christine Ohuruogu and Shana Cox, who are both assured of London places.

McConnell will be part of the relay squad but must wait to discover if she is selected for the individual event.