Beckham absence disappoints Giggs

Ryan Giggs tells BBC Sport's Garry Richardson he is "really excited" at the prospect of playing in the Olympic Games, but says that "as a friend" he wishes David Beckham was in the squad.

But Giggs, who holds the record for Manchester United's appearances, says his former team-mate will take the decision "on the chin".

Team GB begin their Olympic campaign against Senegal at Old Trafford on 26 July before facing the United Arab Emirates at Wembley on 29 July, and Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium on 1 August.

Top videos

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories