Ryan Giggs tells BBC Sport's Garry Richardson he is "really excited" at the prospect of playing in the Olympic Games, but says that "as a friend" he wishes David Beckham was in the squad.

But Giggs, who holds the record for Manchester United's appearances, says his former team-mate will take the decision "on the chin".

Team GB begin their Olympic campaign against Senegal at Old Trafford on 26 July before facing the United Arab Emirates at Wembley on 29 July, and Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium on 1 August.