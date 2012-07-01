London 2012: Showjumper Scott Brash to make Olympic debut

Scott Brash will make his Olympic debut at London 2012 after being named in Team GB's showjumping squad.

The 26-year-old from Scotland has been named in a four-strong British team for this summer's Games.

World number three Nick Skelton, 54, goes to his sixth Olympics while Ben Maher and former European champion Peter Charles have also been selected.

However, Tim Stockdale has failed to recover sufficiently after suffering a broken neck last October.

The 47-year-old said on Twitter: "Gutted, it's been a very tough few months trying to (get) there."

The Worksop-born showjumper, who is based in Northampton, competed at his first Olympics at Beijing in 2008 - as did the 29-year-old Maher.

Charles will make his Olympic debut for Great Britain this summer having previously represented Ireland in 1992 and 1996.

The 52-year-old has been selected on Murka's Vindicat W while Brash will ride Hello Sanctos, with Skelton on Big Star and Maher aboard his Olympia World Cup winner Tripple X III. Tina Fletcher and Hello Sailor are GB's reserve combination.

Britain last won an Olympic showjumping medal in 1984, with their last individual podium finish coming at the Munich Games 12 years earlier.