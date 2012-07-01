London 2012: Netherlands and Russia qualify for beach volleyball

Netherlands and Russia have qualified for the women's beach volleyball finals in London

The Netherlands and Russia have taken the final two Olympic women's beach volleyball places after wining through a qualification tournament in Moscow.

Russia beat China in both matches at the Vodny Stadium to secure their place in the 24-team event, while Netherlands also defeated Italy two games to nil.

Olympic qualifiers format One country plays two matches each

Best of three sets in a match

First team to 21 points wins a set

Golden set (played only if teams are level at 1-1 after two sets) : first team to 15 points wins

The men's and women's finals will be played in a temporary stadium at the Horse Guards Parade in central London.

Austria and Russia earned the final two men's places.

Team GB qualified as hosts for the event, which starts on 28 July.

Netherlands's Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel won their match against Italy's Daniela Gioria and Giulia Momoli 13-21, 21-14, 15-10.

The Dutch pair of Rimke Braakman and Michelle Stiekema made it a double win over the Italians with a 21-19, 21-19 victory against Laura Giombini and Viktoria Orsi Toth.

In the other play-off, Russia's first win over China was secured when Anastasia Vasina and Anna Vozakova beat Yuanyuan Ma and Changning Zhang 17-21, 21-16 and 15-10.

The second came with Maria Bratkova and Svetlana Popova's 21-18, 17-21, 15-11 victory against Fan Wang and Yuan Yue.

In the men's event, the Austrians defeated Mexico to complete an unblemished 6-0 record in the Moscow tournament, while the hosts beat Poland 2-0 for their fifth victory from six matches.