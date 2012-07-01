Britain's Jo Pavey wins the silver medal in the 10,000m at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki, behind Portugal's Ana Dulce Felix.

The 38-year-old sprinted past Ukraine's Olha Skrypak on the final straight to take second place in a time of 31 minutes, 49.03 seconds, with team-mates Charlotte Purdue sixth and Gemma Steel ninth.

Having failed in her bid to be selected for the Olympic marathon, Pavey is expected to run in both the 5,000m and 10,000m in London.

