Team GB football coach Stuart Pearce defends his decision to omit David Beckham from his Olympics squad.

Pearce says his decision was based purely on "footballing reasons" and that there is no room for "sentiment" during a major tournament.

Former England captain Beckham played a prominent role in promoting London 2012 and was widely expected to be included in Pearce's squad after making the 35-man shortlist.

Available to UK users only.