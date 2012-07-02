London 2012: Olympic sport this week

MAJOR EVENTS THIS WEEK

TENNIS - Wimbledon (25 June - 8 July); the 126th Wimbledon Championships are followed by the Olympic tournament at the end of this month. Men's fourth seed Andy Murray was confirmed as a member of Team GB last month. Live coverage on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Sport website.

ATHLETICS - Diamond League, Paris (6 July); the latest Diamond League meeting features British world champion Dai Greene in the 400m hurdles, former Olympic 100m champion Justin Gatlin and his United States team-mate Tyson Gay in the 100m and Australia's formidable world champion Sally Pearson in the 100m hurdles. Live coverage on the BBC Red Button.

CYCLING - ROAD - Tour de France (30 June - 22 July); the 99th Tour de France sees Bradley Wiggins aiming to become the first British winner in the race's history. Mark Cavendish, who won the green jersey last year, will be alongside him. Follow Bradley Wiggins on Twitter.

CYCLING - ROAD - Giro Donne (29 June - 7 July); the women's Giro d'Italia saw defending champion Marianne Vos of the Netherlands start with back-to-back stage wins at the weekend. Britain's Olympic medal hopes Emma Pooley,Lizzie Armitstead, and Nicole Cooke are among her challengers. Follow Lizzie Armitstead on Twitter.

MODERN PENTATHLON - European Championships, Sofia, Bulgaria (4 - 10 July); none of Great Britain's Olympic team are competing but there is still a very strong British line-up, including 2008 Olympic silver medallist Heather Fell and Freyja Prentice, who achieved the Olympic qualifying standard.

TORCH RELAY, Great Britain (18 May-27 July); the flame continues its 70-day relay around the UK. You can watch live coverage and check the complete route here.

LAST WEEK'S HIGHLIGHTS

Usain Bolt stunned by Yohan Blake at Jamaican trials; David Beckham left out of GB squad; Michael Phelps set to defend all eight Olympic titles; and Mo Farah, Robbie Grabarz and Rhys Williams strike gold in Helsinki.

ATHLETICS

Triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt suffered a major upset when he was beaten by Yohan Blake in both the 100m and 200m at the Jamaican trials.

Blake won the 100m in a time of 9.75 seconds, the fastest in the world this year, leaving Bolt (9.86) and Asafa Powell (9.88) trailing in his wake.

All three have qualified for London 2012 but Bolt has much to do if he is to retain the 100m Olympic title he won so spectacularly four years ago in a time of 9.69.

The 200m was a similar story; Blake won in a time of 19.80 seconds, 0.03secs ahead of his training partner Bolt.

I am very disappointed, but there will be no bigger supporter of the team than me David Beckham

FOOTBALL

David Beckham has not been selected for the Great Britain Olympic football squad.

Manager Stuart Pearce, who watched Beckham play for Los Angeles Galaxy in the United States recently, picked Manchester City defender Micah Richards ahead of him.

Manchester United veteran Ryan Giggs and Liverpool winger Craig Bellamy are the other two overage players.

Gareth Bale is ruled out with injury but Giggs' team-mate Tom Cleverley is one of several highly rated Premier League youngsters in the squad.

ATHLETICS

Robbie Grabarz won high jump gold for Great Britain and Rhys Williams took the 400m hurdles title at the European Championships.

Williams held off Serbia's Emir Bekric to win in 49.33 seconds, and is now set to join Dai Greene and Jack Green in London.

There were three golds in all for GB, with Mo Farah retaining his 5,000m title in impressive fashion.

But there was disappointment for the women's 4x100m relay team; they were disqualified in their semi-final and have missed out on an Olympic place.

It was a fun week but there are still a lot of things that need to be perfected Michael Phelps

SWIMMING

Michael Phelps is set to defend all eight of his Olympic titles after a tremendous week at the US trials.

The 14-time Olympic champion was under pressure from Ryan Lochte, who won five gold medals at last year's World Championships.

But Phelps - who turned 27 last week - won their personal duel by three events to one in Nebraska.

He is set to swim the 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m and 400m medley and 200m freestyle, as well as three relays, in London.

EQUESTRIAN

Piggy French will miss London 2012

Piggy French has been ruled out of the Olympics following an injury to her horse DHI Topper W.

It is a big blow for Team GB, with 31-year-old French winning the Olympic test event on Topper last year.

Nicola Wilson comes in as replacement, joining William Fox-Pitt, Mary King, Zara Phillips and Tina Cook in the British eventing team.

"It's horrific and fabulous at the same time," Wilson said. "I'm devastated for Piggy and wouldn't wish this on anybody."

BASKETBALL

Great Britain in the US GB 80-86 Nigeria (ot) - 21 June, Houston

- 21 June, Houston GB 61-63 Lithuania - Houston, 24 June

- Houston, 24 June GB 51-87 Russia - San Antonio, 25 June

- San Antonio, 25 June GB 54-76 Russia - Houston, 28 June

- Houston, 28 June GB 80-90 Lithuania - Houston, 29 June

NBA star Ben Gordon will no longer be considered for Team GB's basketball squad after he failed to report to the training camp by the 30 June deadline.

The Charlotte Bobcats guard was named in the provisional squad in April and head coach Chris Finch had been hopeful of including him in the final cut.

Gordon's failure to show leaves Finch's squad relatively weak in that position.

The news came at the end of a poor week for the Great Britain team, who lost all five of their warm-up games in Texas.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Zara Dampney

British number one beach volleyball duo Zara Dampney and Shauna Mullin have been selected for the London Olympics.

The pair have competed together since 2009 and have been allocated GB's host nation spot for the event.

They are ranked 37th in the world and finished second at the Continental Cup tournament in Ukraine last June.

It is the first time a British pair have featured in an Olympic tournament since the event made its debut at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

OTHER NEWS

Media playback is not supported on this device The BBC's Olympics titles transform the landscape of the United Kingdom into a giant sporting arena

The BBC has unveiled the title sequence and marketing campaign for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

A 60-second trail was broadcast during half-time in the Euro 2012 final.

Based on a "Stadium UK" concept, the animation will be seen on television coverage and used on computers, mobiles, tablets and connected TV.

The track, First Steps by Elbow, will be available as a digital-only download from 27 July with all profits going to BBC Children in Need and Sport Relief.