London 2012: Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell to go head-to-head

Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell

Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell will race each other in a pre-London 2012 meeting at the Aviva London Grand Prix later this month.

The world's second and third fastest men clash for the time this year at the Diamond League event on 13 July.

American Gay and Jamaica's Powell sealed their places in their respective countries' Olympic 100m squads at national trials last week.

Gay ran a time of 9.86 seconds, while Powell ran 9.88.

Gay is looking to put past injury problems behind him and secure a first Olympic medal at London 2012.

100m season best times Asafa Powell (Jamaica): 9.85 secs

9.85 secs Tyson Gay (USA): 9.86 World record: Usain Bolt, 9.58 secs, 2009

"I haven't raced much this year and I'm feeling better each time out there on the track," he said.

"My body is getting closer to where I want it to be. I've shown over the years that through all of the injuries, I'm a fighter, and I hope to be fighting for that Olympic gold in London later this summer."

Former world record holder Powell is looking to better his performances at the previous two Olympics in Athens and Beijing, where he finished fifth in the 100m final on both occasions.

"This is a big year for me," he said. "I'm not getting any younger but there's a lot more to come from me.

"I've learned a lot from past major championships. I don't take anything for granted and I'm working as hard as ever. I know that I'm capable of running 9.8, 9.7, 9.6, so all that I'm focussing on is myself."