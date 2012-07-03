Lineker questions Beckham treatment
Former England striker Gary Lineker feels the exclusion of David Beckham from the Team GB Olympic squad could have been handled better by manager Stuart Pearce.
Pearce named his 18-man squad on Monday, insisting he left out Beckham "solely on football grounds".
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 liveBreakfast, Lineker also feels the exclusion of Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, who scored 35 league goals last season, could be considered "unfair".