Former England striker Gary Lineker feels the exclusion of David Beckham from the Team GB Olympic squad could have been handled better by manager Stuart Pearce.

Pearce named his 18-man squad on Monday, insisting he left out Beckham "solely on football grounds".

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 liveBreakfast, Lineker also feels the exclusion of Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, who scored 35 league goals last season, could be considered "unfair".