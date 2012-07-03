Lineker questions Beckham treatment

Former England striker Gary Lineker feels the exclusion of David Beckham from the Team GB Olympic squad could have been handled better by manager Stuart Pearce.

Pearce named his 18-man squad on Monday, insisting he left out Beckham "solely on football grounds".

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 liveBreakfast, Lineker also feels the exclusion of Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, who scored 35 league goals last season, could be considered "unfair".

Top videos

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories