BBC Sport learns more about Wimbledon's makeover once this year's tournament is over and preparations for the London 2012 Olympics begin.

London 2012 director of sport Debbie Jevans explains how the grounds of SW19 will be transformed in the 20 days between the 2012 championships and the beginning of the Olympic Games, while senior groundsman Neil Stubley discusses the challenge of reviving the worn grass courts.

The Olympic tournament at SW19 runs between Saturday 28 July and Sunday 5 August.

