Lewis 'shocked' by GB selection

Former Olympic champion Denise Lewis is "shocked" by the exclusion of Jenny Meadows, Emma Jackson and Marilyn Okoro from the London 2012 athletics squad, and says the selection process is a "farce".

Lewis, who won heptathlon gold at the Sydney Games in 2000, says she is "really disappointed" with the selection committee because they are "not sending the strongest team".

Lynsey Sharp has been picked ahead of 2009 bronze medallist Meadows for the 800m, with sprinter Dwain Chambers also included for the 100m after his lifetime ban for doping was overturned.

