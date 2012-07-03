Team GB chief Andy Hunt says sprinter Dwain Chambers will be "welcomed" into their athletics squad after he was chosen to run at London 2012.

Chambers was banned for two years after testing positive for the designer drug THG in 2003, but can compete after the British Olympic Association policy of lifetime bans for drug cheats was overturned.

Hunt also says he is "not worried" about other athletes criticising the decision, and hopes Team GB can achieve a large medal haul.