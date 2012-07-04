London 2012: UK Sport wants top four finish from Team GB

UK Sport has set the target of a top four finish in the medals table for the 2012 Olympics.

Team GB won 47 medals at the Beijing Games four years ago and UK Sport wants 48 medals from at least 12 sports from the home London event.

UK Sport has invested £300m in Olympic and Paralympic sports and athletes in the past four years.

"I have no doubt that our athletes will do us proud," said Baroness Sue Campbell CBE, chair of UK Sport.

Beijing medal haul Gold 19

19 Silver 13

13 Bronze 15

"I am confident that we have created a sustainable high performance system set to ensure that London 2012 marks the beginning, not the end, of our ambitions for British Olympic and Paralympic sport," she added.

The Paralympic performance targets will be outlined in August.

Although UK Sport has high ambitions for London 2012 based on its performance programme, it did not specify the number of gold medals it hoped to achieve.

London 2012 medal target range:

Cycling: Beijing (14 medals). London target range: 6-10.

Sailing: Beijing (6). London target range: 3-5.

Rowing: Beijing (6). London target: 6.

Swimming: Beijing (6). London target range: 5-7.

Athletics - Beijing (4). London target range: 5-8.

Canoe/Kayak: Beijing (3). London target range: 3-4.

Boxing: Beijing (3). London target range: 3-5.

Equestrian: Beijing (2). London target range: 3-4.

Modern Pentathlon: Beijing (1). London target range: 1-2.

Gymnastics: Beijing (1). London target range: 1-2.

Taekwondo: Beijing (1). London target range: 1-3.

Triathlon: Beijing (0). London target range: 1-2.

Hockey: Beijing (0). London target range: 1-2.

Diving: Beijing (0). London target range: 1-3.