Radcliffe in Olympic injury 'panic'

Britain's Paula Radcliffe admits that the return of an old osteoarthritic foot injury has caused her to "panic" ahead of the London Olympics.

Talking to BBC's Sonja McLaughlan, the three-time London marathon winner reveals that the problem has "just flared up" and that she's currently receiving treatment.

The 38-year-old runner failed to complete the 2004 Olympic marathon in which she started favourite and could only finish 23rd in Beijing four years ago.

