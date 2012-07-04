Britain's Paula Radcliffe admits that the return of an old osteoarthritic foot injury has caused her to "panic" ahead of the London Olympics.

Talking to BBC's Sonja McLaughlan, the three-time London marathon winner reveals that the problem has "just flared up" and that she's currently receiving treatment.

The 38-year-old runner failed to complete the 2004 Olympic marathon in which she started favourite and could only finish 23rd in Beijing four years ago.

