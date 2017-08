Nottingham gymnast Sam Oldham tells BBC East Midlands Today that it is an amazing feeling to be selected as part of an 18-strong team who will represent Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The 19-year-old said "it was a dream come true", but said he felt for some of his friends who did not make the team.

Fellow Nottingham gymnasts, Sam Hunter, Becky Downie, and Niamh Rippon have all been left out of the squad.