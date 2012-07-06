London 2012: Ruslan Panteleymonov 'unlucky' to miss out

British Gymnastics performance director Tim Jones says Ruslan Panteleymonov's omission from the men's Team GB squad is simply down to the depth of talent available.

The Ukranian-born Hinckley star was overlooked for London 2012 despite being part of the team that won gold in last weekend's European Championships.

"There are one or two names not on the list [who are unlucky]," Jones said.

"That is just a recognition of the strength of the men's programme."

Jones added: "Even in the last Olympics, decisions would have more straightforward because we didn't have the quality of the gymnasts we have now.

"Nobody can take away what Ruslan has brought to the team over this whole course of this cycle. That was no more evident than in the European Championships where we had a fantastic result.

"But of course we had other gymnasts coming back from injury and other gymnasts who bring other strengths to the team as well."