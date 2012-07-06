London 2012: GB beaten by Montenegro in Dublin Cup

Adam Scholefield

Great Britain were given a harsh reminder of the standards they will need to reach at London 2012 when they were soundly beaten 16-7 by Montenegro in their second match of the Dublin Cup on Friday evening.

After an encouraging display in their 13-8 defeat by Olympic champions Hungary on Friday morning, they found the Montenegrens a tougher propostion in the evening session at the National Aquatics Centre on the outskirts of the Irish capital.

The match got off to a dramatic start with Team GB goalkeeper Ed Scott saving a penalty before captain Craig Figes scored at the other end within the opening minute.

GB's Olympic opponents Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, United States, Serbia

And although Adam Scholefield added another Montenegro quickly took control.

The European Championship silver medallists scored four times in each quarter and centre forward Scholefield admitted his team found it difficult to maintain their physical and mental intensity in both matches.

"It was a tough day against two of the best teams in the world. We worked really hard against Hungary but two games in a single day is a lot to cope with," he told BBC Sport.

"We're in a really difficult group at the Olympics so things won't get any easier but we are making progress every match."

Great Britain face Croatia on Saturday evening before playing Romania - their opening opponents at London 2012 - on Sunday.

Great Britain against Croatia is live on BBC Radio Five live sports extra at 18:45 BST on Saturday, 7 July.