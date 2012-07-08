London 2012: Great Britain beaten 17-5 by Croatia in Dublin Cup

Craig Figes

Great Britain were given another lesson in finishing as they lost 17-5 to Croatia in the Dublin Cup.

Former European champions Croatia dominated after Adam Scholefield and Rob Parker helped Britain open up a 2-0 lead.

Captain Craig Figes continued his record of scoring in every match of the tournament for GB, who also lost to Hungary and Montenegro.

"It's difficult to take many positives from a match like that," said Figes.

"We've met three top sides over the last couple of days and it's important we learn how to manage both attacking and defensive situations and the physicality of these teams."

GB play their final game against Romania on Sunday before staying in Dublin for a pre-Olympic holding camp.

The men's tournament at London 2012 will feature 12 teams and runs from 29 July-12 August.

GB are in Group B alongside Olympic champions Hungary, runners-up United States and bronze medallists Serbia.