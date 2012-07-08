Ryan Giggs to captain Team GB at London 2012 Olympics

Media playback is not supported on this device Giggs excited to lead GB squad

Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has been named as Great Britain captain for the Olympics.

Coach Stuart Pearce said a number of players were capable of the role, but Giggs was the "standout captain" in his 18-man London 2012 squad.

"He's got the respect of all the members of the group," said Pearce, whose side face Senegal at Old Trafford in their opening game on 26 July.

Casey Stoney has been named the Team GB women's captain by manager Hope Powell.

Giggs, 38, told BBC Sport: "It's a tremendous honour to be captain."

Ryan Giggs in numbers Born: Cardiff, 29 November 1973 Man Utd debut: 2 March 1991 v Everton Man Utd appearances: 909 Man Utd goals: 163 Wales caps: 64

The Welshman, one of three over-age players in the squad, will lead out Team GB for the first time when they face Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on 20 July in a warm-up game.

Giggs's trophy-laden career at United includes 12 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

"I looked at the squad and I thought there are some good candidates there," said Pearce, who provoked controversy by not picking David Beckham in the Team GB party.

"Aaron Ramsey captains Wales, Micah Richards has captained Manchester City at times, Craig Bellamy for the experience he's had and one or two others within the camp as well.

"But I think Ryan is the standout captain amongst the group.

"It was the easiest decision of my managerial career. He has been one of the best professionals of the last 20 years."

Pearce told BBC Sport that he will encourage Giggs to have a say on coaching matters involving Team GB at the Olympics.

"He has the mentality to become a good coach," added the former Manchester City boss. "I told him the door's open if he wants to come into any coaching meetings."

Giggs, who retired from international football in 2007, did not experience tournament football for Wales because of their failure to reach either the World Cup or European Championship finals during his long career.

"You read about the players that have been involved in the past, like Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Ronaldo," added Giggs.

"This is an experience a lot of players have loved and a better experience if you win it.

"This time round Neymar has been picked for Brazil, who we'll be playing in a pre-tournament friendly.

"I've not seen much of him, but the Brazilian lads at our place [Manchester United] rave on about him.

"Brazil, Spain and Uruguay have picked marquee players. They've taken it seriously and want to win it like us."

After facing Senegal, Team GB meet United Arab Emirates at Wembley on 29 July and complete their group fixtures against Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium on 1 August.

Men's Olympic football - recent winners Beijing 2008: Argentina Athens 2004: Argentina Sydney 2000: Cameroon Atlanta 1996: Nigeria Barcelona 1992: Spain

Pearce also revealed that Daniel Sturridge, 22, will be assessed early next week to see whether he is fit enough to take part in the Olympics.

The Chelsea striker fell ill with viral meningitis last weekend meaning he was absent from Team GB's preparation camp at Loughborough University and will miss training sessions in Spain next week.

"If he is fully fit, he will stay with us," Pearce said. "If we think there are any doubts in any shape or form, we will call someone else to replace him.

"July 25 is the latest we can make that decision."

For the women's squad, 30-year-old Lincoln defender Stoney is the England skipper and has won 103 caps for her country.

Stoney will lead out her team-mates in a friendly match against Sweden at the Riverside Stadium on Friday 20 July, before they face New Zealand, Cameroon and Brazil.