Britain's Emma Pooley finishes runner-up in women's Giro d'Italia

Media playback is not supported on this device Emma Pooley

Britain's Emma Pooley warmed up for the Olympics by finishing runner-up in the women's Giro d'Italia - the Giro Donne - for the second year in a row.

Pooley, who will ride the time trial and the road race in London, came third in the last of nine stages to leapfrog Evelyn Stevens into second place.

The 29-year-old Briton also topped the mountains classification.

Dutch rider Marianne Vos took overall victory for a second straight year to confirm her as Olympics favourite.

The 25-year-old won on the flat in bunch finishes, in the time trial and solo in the mountains.

British road race champion Sharon Laws finished 16th overall while Nicole Cooke - the only British rider to have won the prestigious Italian race, in 2004 - came in 44th, over an hour adrift of Vos.

Lizzie Armitstead was forced to withdraw from the race before stage seven with an infection.

Pooley, Cooke, Armitstead and Lucy Martin will now prepare for the women's road race at the Games on Sunday, 29 July.

Pooley won silver in the time trial at Beijing in 2008 and the world title two years later.

Final Giro Donne standings:

1. Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabobank

2. Emma Pooley (GB) AA Drink-Leontien.nl - @ 3:27

3. Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon - @ 6:32

4. Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Honda - @ 7:39

5. Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home - @ 7:50

6. Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica-GreenEdge - @ 8:30

7. Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini - @ 9:00

8. Claudia Hausler (Ger) Orica-GreenEdge - @ 9:13

9. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home - @ 10:07

10. Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto-Belisol @ 10:12