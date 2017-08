London 2012: Liverpool's Luis Suarez selected in Uruguay squad

Uruguay have named Liverpool's Luis Suarez in their 18-man squad for this summer's Olympic Games in London.

The 25-year-old striker is one of three over-aged players along with Napoli striker Edinson Cavani and Palermo midfielder Egidio Arevalo Rios.

Suarez's Liverpool team-mate, defender Sebastian Coates, and Ajax midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro are also included.

Uruguay are one of Great Britain's opponents in Group A, along with Senegal and United Arab Emirates.

Uruguay Olympic fixtures 26 July: v UAE at Old Trafford

29 July: v Senegal at Wembley

1 Aug: v Team GB at Millennium Stadium

'La Celeste' start their campaign against UAE on 26 July before facing Senegal on 29 July and finally Team GB on 1 August.

Uruguay, who won last year's Copa America and finished fourth at the 2010 World Cup, are aiming for their third Olympic title, after wining gold at the 1924 Summer Games in Paris and again four years later in Amsterdam.

Uruguay Olympic squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Cerro Largo), Leandro Gelpi (Penarol)

Defenders: Sebastian Coates (Liverpool), Diego Polenta (Genoa), Ramon Arias (Defensor Sporting), Alexis Rolin (Nacional), Emiliano Albin (Penarol).

Midfielders: Egidio Arevalo Rios (Palermo), Nicolas Lodeiro (Ajax), Matias Aguirregaray (Palermo), Gaston Ramirez (Bologna), Maximiliano Calzada (Nacional), Diego Rodriguez (Defensor Sporting)

Forwards: Luis Suarez (Liverpool), Edinson Cavani (Napoli), Abel Hernandez (Palermo), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Vitoria Guimaraes), Tabare Viudez (Nacional)

Stand-by: Alejandro Silva (Fenix), Marcelo Silva (Penarol), Federico Pintos (Defensor Sporting), Martin Rodriguez (Wanderers)