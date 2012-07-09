London 2012: Olympic sport this week

MAJOR EVENTS THIS WEEK

ATHLETICS - Diamond League, London (13-14 July); Crystal Palace hosts the latest Diamond League meeting which, for some, is the last competitive outing before the Olympics. Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell head the 100m line-up on Friday evening, while world champion Dai Greene goes in the 400m hurdles. Live coverage on BBC Two (Fri), BBC One (Sat), BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Five Live.

CYCLING - ROAD - Tour de France (30 June - 22 July); the 99th Tour de France sees race leader Bradley Wiggins aiming to become the first British winner in the Tour's history. Mark Cavendish, who won the green jersey last year, is alongside him. Follow Bradley Wiggins on Twitter.

TORCH RELAY, Great Britain (18 May-27 July); the flame continues its 70-day relay around the UK. You can watch live coverage and check the complete route here.

LAST WEEK'S HIGHLIGHTS

Federer denies Murray to win seventh Wimbledon title; Dai Greene back on form with personal best in Paris; Dujardin breaks British dressage record; Giggs to captain GB football team.

TENNIS

Roger Federer won his seventh Wimbledon crown with a 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 wn against Andy Murray, the first British man to reach the final for 74 years.

It was a remarkable 17th Grand Slam title for the Swiss star, who will be back at Wimbledon for the Olympic tournament, which starts on 28 July.

Serena Williams beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the women's final to claim her 14th Grand Slam singles title, and combined with sister Venus to win the doubles.

The Williams sisters will team-up again at the Olympics to defend their doubles title.

ATHLETICS

Tyson Gay recovered from a poor start to pip fellow American Justin Gatlin and win the Diamond League 100m in Paris in 9.99 seconds.

Gay, beaten by Gatlin at the recent US Olympic trials, came through powerfully ahead of Gatlin, who clocked 10.03, and Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre in 10.08.

There was an encouraging run from world champion Dai Greene in the 400m hurdles; he set a new personal best of 47.84 seconds to take silver behind Javier Culson.

Christine Ohuruogu ran a season's best 50.59s to finish fourth in the 400m as world champion Amantle Montsho won in 49.77s.

FOOTBALL

It's a tremendous honour to be captain Ryan Giggs

Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has been named as Great Britain captain for the Olympics.

Coach Stuart Pearce said a number of players were capable of the role, but Giggs was the "standout captain" in his 18-man London 2012 squad.

"He's got the respect of all the members of the group," said Pearce, whose side face Senegal at Old Trafford in their opening game on 26 July.

Casey Stoney has been named the Team GB women's captain by manager Hope Powell.

CYCLING

Media playback is not supported on this device Emma Pooley

Britain's Emma Pooley warmed up for the Olympics by finishing runner-up in the women's Giro d'Italia - the Giro Donne - for the second year in a row.

Pooley, who will ride the time trial and the road race in London, also topped the mountains classification.

Dutch rider Marianne Vos took overall victory for a second straight year to confirm her as favourite going into the Olympics.

Nicole Cooke - the only British rider to have won the prestigious Italian race, in 2004 - came 44th, over an hour adrift of Vos.

EQUESTRIAN

GB gold medal hopeful Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro

Charlotte Dujardin showed she is a contender for dressage gold at the Olympics with a sensational performance at the Hartpury International in Gloucestershire.

The 25-year-old became the first British rider to break the 90% barrier for a freestyle routine in international competition as she scored a runaway victory.

Performing her Olympic freestyle to music routine on her horse Valegro, composed especially for her by Tom Hunt, she was awarded 90.65%.

That broke the previous British record held by Laura Bechtolsheimer, who is also competing at London 2012.

WATER POLO

Great Britain's men were given a harsh reminder of the task they face at the Olympics after losing all four matches at the Dublin Cup.

Great Britain Dublin Cup results GB 8-13 Hungary

Hungary GB 7-16 Montenegro

Montenegro GB 5-17 Croatia

Croatia GB 7-17 Romania

The Olympic warm-up tournament featured several of GB's Olympic opponents, including world and Olympic champions Hungary, who beat GB 13-8 in the opening game.

That was an encouraging start for Britain against a team who are going for a fourth consecutive Olympic gold in London.

But three more defeats followed, including a 17-7 loss to Romania, who they play in their opening match at the Olympics on 29 July.

The Dublin Cup was won by Croatia.

BASKETBALL

Nigeria celebrate Olympic qualification

Nigeria will make their Olympic basketball debut in London after their men beat the Dominican Republic 88-73 in a decisive qualifier on Sunday.

Having arrived in Venezuela as complete underdogs in the 12-team tournament offering three London berths, Nigeria joined Russia and Lithuania in clinching an Olympic place.

Nigeria's forward Derrick Obasohan said: "We had the toughest schedule in the tournament but nothing was going to stop us because we were on a mission."

In London, they will face favourites USA among others in Group A, while Russia will begin their Olympic campaign against hosts Britain in Group B.