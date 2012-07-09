McCann place confirmed as Brammeier appeal is rejected

Matt Brammeier's second appeal against his omission from Ireland's road race team for the Olympic Games was turned down on Monday.

The decision of the Olympic Council of Ireland means Belfast cyclist David McCann keeps his place in the three-man team for London.

McCann, who will compete at his third Olympics, joins Daniel Martin and Nicolas Roche in the Irish line-up.

Brammeier currently holds the Irish Road Race and Time Trial titles.

In addition to nominating Martin, Roche and McCann, Cycling Ireland also picked Sam Bennett as reserve and he remains in the understudy role.

Brammeier has the final option of taking his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.