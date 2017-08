Barry Davies recalls the effect of two American athletes' 'Black Power salute' on the Mexico City 1968 Olympic Games.

Tommie Smith and John Carlos mounted the podium, each wearing one black glove, in protest at their treatment and lack of recognition back home in the United States.

In the build-up to London 2012, and after 44 years of Olympic broadcasting, Davies selects his 10 most memorable moments from previous Games.