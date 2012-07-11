Erick Barrondo profile

Walking (Men's)

Career highlight

Erick Barrondo is the reigning Pan American champion after his victory last year in Guadalajara, Mexico. His performance ended a 56-year gold medal drought for his country.

At the IAAF World Championships last year he finished 10th.

Career other

In May this year, during the IAAF World Race Walking Cup in Saransk, Russia, Barrondo was disqualified after his third violation.

Did you know?

His parents Leticia and Bernard, long-distance runners, got Erick into athletics. He began as a long-distance runner too, but years later, to recover from an injury, he started to race walk: "At first it was very hard but I started to progress and I liked it. I realised that was my event."

