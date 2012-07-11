Javier Culson profile

Athletics (Men's 400m hurdles)

Career highlight

Javier Culson, Puerto Rico's flag bearer at London 2012, dazzled his country with his silver medal at the IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Berlin three years ago, a success he repeated two years later in Daegu, South Korea.

Career other

Culson aims to win the first Olympic gold medal in Puerto Rico's history.

Did you know?

As a boy he practiced basketball and other sports, and it was only when he was 16 years old that he decided to try athletics, an activity that is in his blood - his mother was a sprinter in the 1966 Central American Games.

Information provided by BBC Mundo