Michael Phelps, the most successful Olympian ever, says he considered retirement following the Beijing Games in 2008. He took his gold medal tally to 14 in China but struggled for motivation afterwards.

Now the 27-year-old American, who will target seven golds in London, says his desire has returned and insists he has learned from mistakes he made. He adds that he is hoping to take in some sights in London once the Olympics are over.