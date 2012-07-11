Team GB coach Hope Powell targets women's football legacy

Hope Powell

Team GB manager Hope Powell believes the Olympics offers a chance of a lasting legacy for the women's game.

Powell's side are involved in the first event of the Games when they take on New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium on 25 July.

"Being the first event of the entire Games could be unprecedented for the women's game in terms of media attention," said Powell.

GB women's group fixtures v NEW ZEALAND - Cardiff, 25 July v CAMEROON - Cardiff, 28 July v BRAZIL - Wembley, 31 July

"It's a real opportunity, which we aim to embrace."

Powell, who is also the England manager, added: "We want to show the world that women's football is a really good product. We are looking to put a really positive message out about the game.

"I'm hoping it will be the catalyst that the game needs right now. It will raise the profile of the women's game and will hopefully encourage more girls to take up the sport, whatever age they are."

The New Zealand match comes two days before the opening ceremony of the Games.

Team GB warm-up for the tournament with a friendly against Sweden at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on 20 July.