London 2012: Diver Jack Laugher excited by Tom Daley advice

Diver Jack Laugher says speaking to Tom Daley about his Olympic experience has made him even more excited about the upcoming Games in London.

The 17-year-old from Ripon has been selected to represent Team GB in the 3m springboard.

"I've talked to him about what to expect and he's just told me how breathtaking it is. I'm really excited," he told BBC Radio York.

"Everything he's said has just made it sound so amazing."

Laugher is about to step up his training preparations in the run-up to his debut Olympics.

He added: "We go to a holding camp in Southend for two weeks from Saturday to start hard training as a team with all the coaches there.

"I'll move across to the Olympic Village on 26 July and then I'll start to really focus on my dives."

The preliminary round of the men's 3m springboard, in which Laugher is British champion, is on 6 August.

Despite having previously competed in several major competitions the teenager admitted he is already feeling nervous.

"I'm just trying to think of it as another competition and hopefully that'll work," he continued.

"I can imagine how nervous I'll be at the opening ceremony but fortunately I have about nine days between that and when I start competing to get my head right."