BBC Sport takes a look at the incredible Brownlee brothers, who will be battling each other for triathlon medals at London 2012.

Alistair Brownlee is the current world champion and recently won the World Series event in Kitzbuehel after returning from an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile younger brother Jonathan is the world sprint triathlon champion, and has won World Series events in San Diego and Madrid so far this year.

