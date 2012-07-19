GB 2012 footballers reveal all

Whether it's saying a prayer before walking on to the pitch or putting their left boot on before their right, footballers are notorious for their pre-match rituals and superstitions.

Team GB squad members Kim Little, Kelly Smith and Ellen White reveal theirs to BBC Sport's Jessica Creighton.

The players will be part of the first-ever British women's Olympic football team when they take on Sweden in a pre-Games friendly on 20 July. Watch live on BBC One from 15:45 BST.

Top Stories