America's Tyson Gay wins the men's 100m final at the London Athletics Grand Prix with a time of 10.03 seconds.

Jamaican former world record holder Asafa Powell had pulled out of the event to rest his injured groin.

Gay recently triumphed in the Diamond League meet in Paris with a faster time of 9.99 seconds, but will need to challenge Usain Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds to be a threat at London 2012.

