Porter pulls up in 100m hurdles

Great Britain's Tiffany Porter is inconsolable after finishing last in her 100m hurdle heat at Saturday's London Diamond League meeting.

Porter is a medal prospect at the London Games and was expected to challenge Olympic favourite Sally Pearson and American Kellie Wells in Saturday's final at the Crystal Palace event.

Afterwards, BBC Sport's Phil Jones said a distraught Porter had told him she was "not 100% healthy at the moment" but would be fit for the start of the Games.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Top Stories