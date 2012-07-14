Great Britain's Tiffany Porter is inconsolable after finishing last in her 100m hurdle heat at Saturday's London Diamond League meeting.

Porter is a medal prospect at the London Games and was expected to challenge Olympic favourite Sally Pearson and American Kellie Wells in Saturday's final at the Crystal Palace event.

Afterwards, BBC Sport's Phil Jones said a distraught Porter had told him she was "not 100% healthy at the moment" but would be fit for the start of the Games.

