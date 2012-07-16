London 2012: Olympic sport this week

MAJOR EVENTS THIS WEEK

FOOTBALL - Team GB Friendlies, Riverside, Middlesbrough (20 July); a double-header for Great Britain's football teams ahead of the Olympic tournament which starts on 25 July. Stuart Pearce's men take on Brazil at 1945 BST, while Hope Powell's GB women face Sweden at 1600. Live coverageon BBC One.

BASKETBALL - Team GB v USA, Manchester Arena (18-19 July); some of the NBA's biggest stars line up for Olympic champions USA against Great Britain in a friendly on Thursday at 1900 BST. The USA's female Olympic champions play GB women on Wednesday. Live coverage of the men on BBC Three and Radio 5 live sports extra; the women's match is on the BBC red button plus commentary on the BBC Sport website.

ATHLETICS - Diamond League, Monaco (20 July); the last major competition before London 2012 features Britain's Holly Bleasdale and world record holder Yelena Isinbayeva in the women's pole vault, and Robbie Grabarz trying to hit the heights in the men's high jump. Live coverage on BBC Three, BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Five Live.

CYCLING - ROAD - Tour de France (30 June - 22 July); the 99th Tour de France concludes on Sunday with Bradley Wiggins aiming to become the first British winner in the Tour's history. Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sport website.

TORCH RELAY, Great Britain (18 May-27 July); the flame continues its 70-day relay around the UK. You can watch live coverage and check the complete route here.

LAST WEEK'S HIGHLIGHTS

Sayers and Ohuruogu shine at a wet Crystal Palace; GB women's basketball team shock France; and fit-again Cullen strikes hat-trick for GB hockey.

ATHLETICS

Goldie Sayers broke her own national record to beat a top-class javelin field at the London Grand Prix in Crystal Palace.

And there was a morale-boosting win for Christine Ohuruogu in the 400m - the Olympic champion winning in a season's best time of 50.42 secs.

Phillips Idowu's Olympic preparations took another blow though, when he pulled out of the triple jump with a hip problem.

The surprise of the weekend came in the women's 100m hurdles, where USA's Kellie Wells beat Australia's world champion Sally Pearson.

Britain's Tiffany Porter left the track in tears after pulling up towards the end of her heat.

BASKETBALL

Jo Leedham scored 23 points to help GB shock France

Great Britain's women enjoyed a huge confidence boost ahead of the Olympics with victory over France - ranked eighth in the world - in Sheffield.

GB rallied from 10 points down in the second quarter to win 74-67, with Jo Leedham scoring 23 points.

"Two years ago, nobody in the basketball world would have said there was a snowflake in hell's chance of that happening, so it's been amazing," said coach Tom Maher after his 50th game in charge.

Britain's men enjoyed back-to-back wins over Portugal at the weekend, ahead of their friendly with the USA on Thursday.

HOCKEY

Winning return: Crista Cullen

Crista Cullen scored a hat-trick for Great Britain in a 6-0 friendly win over South Africa, proving her fitness after an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old was was joint-top scorer at this year's Champions Trophy and her return is a major boost for GB.

Great Britain's men came from behind to beat India 3-1 in a warm-up tournament in Spain.

Britain play the hosts in their final match before the Olympics on Monday evening.

OTHER NEWS

Thousands of athletes and officials began arriving in London on Monday, with 11 days to go until the Olympics opens.

Heathrow Airport is expecting its busiest day on record and on the main route out - the M4 - the first priority "Games Lane" is in operation.

The biggest anti-doping operation in the history of the Olympics is also beginning at the London 2012 laboratory.

Half of the competitors will be tested including every medallist at the Olympics and Paralympics