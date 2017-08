Oscar Pistorius reacts to being selected to run the 400m in the Olympic Games, and reveals he is seeking to run a personal best at London 2012.

The 'blade runner' says he was "overwhelmed" at his selection for South Africa's team for London 2012, and that the news "didn't sink in" for some time.

Pistorius ran in the 400m at the 2011 World Championships in South Korea but failed to progress beyond the semi-finals.