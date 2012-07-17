World record holder Usain Bolt says he would want fellow countryman Yohan Blake to win 100m gold if he fails to at London 2012.

The Jamaican pair, who are also training partners, look set to fight it out for 100m and 200m gold at the Olympics - events both won by Bolt in Beijing four years ago.

Speaking in a BBC documentary about the battle for the 100m crown, Blake is confident on beating Bolt after beating him twice at the recent Jamaican trials.

Watch the full documentary: Can Anyone Beat Bolt? - Tuesday at 21:00 BST on BBC Three.