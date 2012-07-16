London 2012: Team GB beat Spain to win warm-up tournament

Barry Middleton

Jonty Clarke and Barry Middleton scored the goals as Team GB stepped up their Olympic preparations with a 2-1 win over Spain.

After Saturday's 3-1 victory against India, Jason Lee's team's win in Santander secured them the tournament.

Clarke opened the scoring from the top of the circle and Middleton's flick doubled the lead before Pau Quemada pulled one back for the hosts.

"We've now won three in a row so we're building a winning momentum," Lee said.

"With opponents like India, who are 10th in the world, and Spain fifth we've had high quality practice."

Team GB start their London 2012 campaign with a Group A match against Argentina on Sunday 29 July.