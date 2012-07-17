Great Britain coach Stuart Pearce confirms Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge remains a doubt for London 2012 after being treated for viral meningitis.

If Sturridge is not fit for the Games, Pearce can name a replacement - chosen from one of four standby players - by 25 July.

Pearce also discusses his decision to omit David Beckham from his squad, saying he "would not have been able to sleep at night" if he selected a player based on anything other than form.

Team GB play their one and only Olympic warm-up game against Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on Friday, 20 July.