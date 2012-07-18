Pendleton wants gold for fiance

An emotional Victoria Pendleton reveals she wants to do her fiance proud by winning gold at the London Olympics.

Sports scientist Scott Gardner was forced to leave his role as a coach with British Cycling after their relationship became public knowledge on the day she won Olympic gold in Beijing.

He has since returned to the GB set-up but Pendleton reveals the sacrifices he made mean the 31-year-old will be "forever in his debt".

You can watch the documentary 'Victoria Pendleton: Cycling's Golden Girl' on BBC One on Wednesday at 21:00 BST.

