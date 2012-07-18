An emotional Victoria Pendleton reveals she wants to do her fiance proud by winning gold at the London Olympics.

Sports scientist Scott Gardner was forced to leave his role as a coach with British Cycling after their relationship became public knowledge on the day she won Olympic gold in Beijing.

He has since returned to the GB set-up but Pendleton reveals the sacrifices he made mean the 31-year-old will be "forever in his debt".

You can watch the documentary 'Victoria Pendleton: Cycling's Golden Girl' on BBC One on Wednesday at 21:00 BST.